South Williamsport -- Margaret M. “Peggy” (Brennan) Phlegar, a longtime resident of South Williamsport, has passed away at the Williamsport Home. Previously she resided at the Nippenose Valley Village.

Born May 16, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Margaret (Eck) Brennan. Peggy was married to James W. Phlegar, Sr. on June 16, 1957. James preceded her in death on October 6, 2014 after 57 years of marriage.

Peggy attended St. Joe’s school in Williamsport. She worked many years for Commonwealth Bank (Sovereign) as a teller. Peggy was a long-time member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church.

Surviving are three sons, James W. Phlegar, Jr. (Jill), Patrick J. Phlegar (Sandy), Timothy E. Phlegar (Heidi) and by six grandchildren, Four great grandchildren, two sisters, Patti Snyder of Temple, Texas, Barbara Paucke (Jack) of Williamsport, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother; David Brennan.

Due to Covid issues, a Graveside Service will be held at a later date for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Gift of Life Transplant House, Rochester, Minnesota.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home.

