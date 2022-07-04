Williamsport — Margaret M. “Peg” Bubb, 98, of Williamsport passed away peacefully at the Gatehouse on Friday, July 1, 2022.

Peg was born in Renovo, Pa. on December 25, 1923, a daughter of Herman A. Eck and Mabel (Eiswert) Eck-Moore.

She was a member of Annunciation Church, now St. Joseph the Worker Parish.

Peg and her husband, Hubert C. “Pete” Bubb, were married on June 29, 1946. Pete died on February 24, 2017.

Surviving are their children; David C., Gregory M., Timothy A., Jeffrey L., and John F. Bubb; eleven grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; brothers Richard Eck and Edward Eck, and sisters Jane Dincher, Mary Ann Waldman, Ruth Hauser, and Shirley Tripoli.

In addition to her parents and husband, a son, Daniel F. Bubb, and brothers Alfred, Francis, Joseph, Lawrence, James, and Leonard Eck; sisters Dorothy Fischer, Eileen Hamm, and Joan Marie Cahn, all preceded her in death.

The family will receive family and friends Wednesday evening, July 6, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. with a recitation of the rosary at 5:30 p.m. at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. 3rd St., Williamsport, and in the church portico on Thursday from 8:45 to 9:45 Thursday morning.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. 4th St., Williamsport at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022 with her pastor, Rev. David W. Bechtel, officiating. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions may be made to Susquehanna Health Foundation for the benefit of the Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701, or Saint Joseph the Worker Parish, 711 West Edwin Street, Williamsport, PA 17701.

