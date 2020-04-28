Line Lexington -- Margaret M. Foose, 87, of Line Lexington, Bucks County passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Born September 24, 1932, in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Peter Grant and Harriet E. (Farley) Miller.

Marge faithfully worked for Fox Group Company in Lansdale for over 30 years, where she devoted her life to work and found great pleasure in accomplishments with a company that became family. She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lansdale and sang in the choir for several years.

Marge enjoyed spending her summers at Central Oak Heights in West Milton. With her husband William she created fond memories; traveling to various places around the United States, several European countries, and celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on a special cruise. Marge had a radiant personality and quick-witted sense of humor that will be missed at family gatherings. She enjoyed sewing and spending time and taking care of her grandchildren.

Surviving are her children, Rebecca Snook (Michael), of Robesonia, Melissa Carpenter (Lynn), of State College, and Suzanne Stanley (Roger), of Newark, Delaware; grandchildren, Christopher Snook, Matthew Snook, Samuel Carpenter and Sara Carpenter; two great-grandchildren, Finnley and Grace Snook; and a sister, Rebecca Stark, of Williamsport.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, William F. Foose in 2012 and brother, Lyle Miller, Sr.

A private interment at Wildwood Cemetery will take place at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be made to Central Oak Heights Association, c/o Phyllis Dyer P.O. Box 75, Winfield, PA 17889.

Please take time to share a favorite memory or condolence at www.SandersMortuary.com under Margaret’s memorial page.