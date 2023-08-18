Elkland, Pa. — Margaret Louise Swetland, 82, of Ocoee, Florida passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019.

Born February 1, 1937 in Johnson City, N.Y., she was the daughter of Howard and Catherine Swetland. She lived in Central N.Y. and Northern Pa. prior to moving to Florida.

Margaret was active in researching the history of Elkland and the surrounding areas.

Surviving are: her children, Katherine P. Heisel, Lawrence H. Woolheater, Pamela L. Barbour, and Laurie J. Steiner; a sister, Marjorie Bovan; grandchildren, Ja-Neil L. Heisel, Ami Jo L. Alamo, Lucas D. Batchelor, Richard K. Barbour III, Stephanie A. Huggins, and Cassie L. Steiner; great-grandchildren, Samuel Alamo IV, Jason T. Jessop, Chelsea L. Huggins, and Gary A. Huggins; and great-great grandchild, Keyana L. Huggins.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 18, 2023 in Mills Cemetery. Rev. Timothy H. Miller will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mills Cemetery, c/o Jeanette Barker, 369 Hamilton Road, Ulysses, PA 16948.

Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses, PA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.

