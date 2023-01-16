Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Margaret "Peggy" Louise Economu, 96, of the Williamsport Home Apartments, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday January 14, 2023 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital. Peggy was a beloved sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend.

Peggy was born an identical twin in Allentown to the late James and Esther (Bierman) Blaso on June 8, 1926.

Peggy spent her early years of life in Queens and Long Island, N.Y. She married Alfred J. "Al" Economu in January 1948. Peggy attended Wood’s Secretarial school in NYC and worked as an executive secretary. Peggy and Al relocated to Loyalsock Township in 1957. She was active at multiple churches including Franklin Ave Baptist in Long Island, Community Baptist, Garden View and the former Memorial Baptist, now Hillview Baptist, where she has served as deaconess. She was a member of the Amity club, past president of Christians Women’s association and Beta Sigma Phi sorority. Peggy retired from Brodart Company in 1991.

She is survived by her daughters, Betty Lou Wheeland and Peggy Ann Nail (Rod); four grandchildren, Brent Wheeland (Samantha), Katie Terry (Logan), Allie Nail (Andrew), and Tori Nail; and two great-grandchildren, Crew and Porter Wheeland.

Peggy was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Al; identical twin sister, Betty Caivano; sister, Ruth Grieco; and great-granddaughter, Savannah Terry.

A funeral service to honor the life of Peggy will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 19 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hillview Baptist Church, 40 Hillview Ave, Williamsport, PA 17701 or charity of donors choice.

Online condolences may be made on Peggy’s obituary page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.