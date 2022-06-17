Muncy — Margaret L. Reeder, 77, of Muncy passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born June 30, 1944 in Muncy, she is the daughter of the late Harold and the late Grace (Travelpiece) Stackhouse. Margaret married Max Reeder on November 26, 1980 and shared 41 years of marriage.

Through the years Margaret enjoyed traveling, fishing, and wood crafting with her husband Max, and collecting crystal, books, and jewelry. A special thank you to her best friend Linda Fuller who always brightened her days.

Margaret is survived by her husband, Max Reeder, of Muncy; a daughter, Robin Heiges of Lincolnville, Maine; two sisters, Ruth Fraley of Williamsport, Mary Smith of Millville, and by a brother, Henry Stackhouse of Unityville.

In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Stackhouse.

In keeping with Margaret's wishes there will be no services. A private family burial will be held at Twin Hills Memorial Park of Muncy.

In Margaret's memory, memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, 2138 Lincoln St., Williamsport PA 17701

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

