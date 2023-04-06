Montoursville, Pa. — Margaret L. “Peggy” Rinella, 71, of Montoursville passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport.

She was born March 30, 1952, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Mary Lou (Haddon) Manning.

On November 9, 2002 in Ocean City, Maryland, she married Joseph P. Rinella, Jr., who survives. Together they celebrated 20 years of marriage.

Peggy was a 1970 graduate of Shikellamy High School. Early in life she worked at Susquehanna Valley Auto Club and Bon-ton, and later as a travel agent for Carefree Travel, Destination Travel, and most recently, Liberty Travel.

She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Northumberland.

Peggy was fond of animals, especially her rescued dogs through the years. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband.

Surviving in addition to her husband are three children, Kenny (Amber) Litchard, of Elliotsburg, Rebecca Rinella, of Moscow, and Anna (Kenneth Mahan) Rinella, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; one sister, Shirley Petrocco, of South Waverly; four grandchildren, Brayden, Dylan, Dominic, and Isabella; and one great-grandchild, Piper.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Michael Petrocco.

Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 10 at Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis Streets, Lewisburg.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Third and Queen Streets, Northumberland, with the Rev. Karla Leiby officiating.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests contributions in Peggy’s memory be made to either Haven to Home Canine Rescue, PO Box 851 Berwick, PA 18603 or the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Rinella as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.