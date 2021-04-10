South Williamsport -- Margaret L. "Peg" Watkins, 65, of South Williamsport passed away Friday, April 9, 2021 at her home.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 35 years, Ronald L. Watkins on November 17, 2020.

Born December 31, 1955 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Raymond L. and Carol L. (Fullerton) Smith.

Peg was a graduate of Jersey Shore High School and retired after many years at West Pharmaceutical Company.

Peg was a Little League Pin trader and enjoyed decorating her home for every holiday. Most of all Peg loved and cherished spending time with her grandchildren and supporting them at all their sporting events.

Surviving are her children, Amy E. Rinker (Tom), of Jersey Shore, Lori A. Rinker (Dutch), of Jersey Shore, Tina M. Cioffi (Frank), of Montoursville, Paul K. Regopoulous (Gena), of Linden, and Christie L. Bashista (Matt), of South Williamsport; eight grandchildren, Kelsie, Anthony, Alex, Grayson, Sophia, Ethan, Elijah and Evan; five siblings, Raymond Smith (Pat), of Lancaster, Barb Mantle (Larry), of Versailles, Ky., Karen Smith, of Linden, Jackie Kinney (Mike), of Williamsport, and Diane Smith, of Linden; a lifelong friend, Kathy Kelly, of Williamsport, many nieces and nephews; and her two cats, Tilly and Charlie.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Hudson, a sister, Pam Smith, and beloved dog, Sable.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no services.

Memorial contributions may be made in Margaret's name to the Paternostro Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1862 Williamsport, PA 17703.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com