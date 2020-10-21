Muncy -- Margaret L. "Maggie" Gardner, 78, of Muncy passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born July 17, 1942 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd William and Mary Alice (Gardner) Lee.

Maggie was formerly employed at Sybil Mills, Sylvania, and was a babysitter. She enjoyed crocheting, shopping, watching movies and playing bingo.

Surviving are her four daughters: Pamela R. Erb (Lester) of Montgomery, Donna J. Houser (Dennie) of Manchester, Lori A. Wands of Mifflinburg, and Jean M. Smith (Dave) of Watsontown; a son, David B. Smith of Dillsburg; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Francis Lee, of South Williamsport; and a sister, Sharon "Sherrie" Lee of Salladasburg.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Missy J. Smith; fiance, John F. Schwank; a brother, William Lee; two sisters, Virginia Brown and Mary Jane Lee; and beloved dog, Bucky.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in Wildwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to help the family on Margaret's memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.