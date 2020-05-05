Williamsport -- Margaret “Kathi” Audet, 66, of Williamsport passed away Friday, May 1, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her loving partner of 30 years, Watson “Ed” Scaife.

Born February 1, 1954 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Albert M. and Margaret K. (Turner) Audet.

Kathi was a graduate of Williamsport High School and worked for Brodart and the Williamsport Public Library.

She was loved and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. Kathi was the kindest and most giving person who would help anyone in need, especially her family. She was a true animal lover, especially loving her Ally Cat and the numerous dogs she has loved and cared for her entire life.

Surviving are her sisters, Michele Tourscher (John), of Norristown, Patricia Audet, of Williamsport, and Julie Button of Bound Brook, N.J.; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

In addition to her parents and Ed she was preceded in death by her brother, Albert W. Audet, on February 3, 2020.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.