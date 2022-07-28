Dushore — Margaret (Peggy) Hoodak, 89, of Dushore died July 25, 2022 at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pa., following a lingering illness.

She was born in Dr. Bird's office in New Albany, Pa., on August 9, 1932, the daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret Farley Taffe.

She grew up on the family farm in Wilmot Township, Bradford County, before the family moved to Dushore. She attended St. Basil Parochial School and later graduated from the Dushore Public High School.

In her younger years she worked as a waitress at the original Barn Inn in Eagles Mere, Pa. She remembered there was hay on the floor and some of the women wore mink coats. She later married John Hoodak at Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Lopez and resided in Lopez before moving back to Dushore.

She worked as a home health aide for the elderly for a number of years and worked at the Dushore Lingerie located on Mill Street. She and her husband owned and operated the Green Swan Hotel which was located at the red light in Dushore for many years. She took great pride in keeping a meticulously clean household. She especially enjoyed taking trips to Florida to see her grandchildren. She also enjoyed sitting and visiting on her porch with family and friends and watching the traffic and people go by. She was a member of St. Basil's Catholic Church in Dushore and a member of Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Chapel in Lopez.

She was a loving mother and is survived by three sons, James (Monica) of Wyalusing, Pa., and Jeffrey and John at home; a daughter, Mary (Dewayne) Lawhon of Plant City, Fla.; grandchildren, Cassandra (Lance) Woods of Allegany, N.Y., and Nicholas and Alesha Lawhon of Plant City, Fla.; a sister, Catherine (Dede) Charniski of Mildred; a brother, Richard (Mary) Taffe of Dushore; two brothers-in-law, Michael Gregori of Dushore, and Gordon (Sandra) Hoodak of Reading, Pa.; three sisters-in-law, Gloria Weisbrod of Lopez, Pa., Helen Silver of Carlisle, Pa., and Terry Hoodak of Yardley, Pa.; numerous nieces and nephews; a great-grandchild, baby Woods to be born in January whose secret gender she found out moments before her passing; and not to be forgotten is her special friend, the family dog, Callie.

She was preceded in death by her husband John on September 14, 2020; a brother, Thomas Taffe; two sisters, Rose Gregori, and Susan Lewis; five brothers-in-law, Raymond Lewis, John Charniski, Eugene Weisbrod, Joseph Silver, Stephen Hoodak, and Carmen Franco; and three sisters-in-law, Mary Hoodak, Marion Franco, and Shirley Taffe.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 29 at St. Basil's Church. The family will receive friends and relatives from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. The family requests Mass cards in Margaret's memory. Burial will be in Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Cemetery Lopez, Pa.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Dushore.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

