Jersey Shore -- Margaret G. Hughes, 94, of Jersey Shore passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Manor Care in Jersey Shore.

Born March 5, 1926 in Loganton, she was the daughter to the late Charles Swales and the former Anna Snook.

Earlier in her life, Margaret worked at Piper Aircraft, Kelco, then eventually retired from Woolrich.

She was the wife of the late Clarence E. Hughes Sr., who passed away on November 18, 1993. They observed 48 years together. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Victor and Bob Swales, and sisters, Martha Courter, Charlotte Mosser and Mary Hanna.

Surviving are two sons, Richard C. (Linda Cohick) Hughes and Clarence E. (Kathy Gower) Hughes Jr., both of Jersey Shore; three daughters, Anna M. (Gary) Levin, of Fort Mohave, Arizona, Lillian G. (William) Kane, of Williamsport, and Mary M. (Timothy) Lamey, of Jersey Shore; 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 16 great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Rest Haven Memorial Park.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

