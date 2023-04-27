Williamsport, Pa. — Margaret Florence Schell, 98, of Williamsport died on April 25, 2023.

She was born to William H. and Ada L. (Warren) Wells in New Sawley near Long Eaton, Derbyshire, England on November 14, 1924.

The Wells family moved to Frostburg and then Cumberland, Maryland because her father was employed by British Celanese and AmCel. Margaret attended Ursuline Academy in Maryland.

The family moved to Williamsport in 1939, and she was a graduate of Williamsport High School, class of 1942.

After graduation, Margaret completed 100 class hours in the study of chemistry engineering materials through the Penn State extension program. In addition, she was a graduate of Williamsport’s Susie Wheaton School of Business.

Returning to England in 1946, she graduated from the City of Leicester Teacher Training College and taught in the local Long Eaton elementary school.

Margaret returned to Williamsport to marry Wayne M. Schell in 1952. Before their children were born, she was employed by the Lycoming County Children’s Aid Society. She became a naturalized American citizen in 1956. Wayne and Margaret celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary in 1999.

Mrs. Schell was a member of Pine Street United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School for over 35 years. She was active with the United Methodist Women for many years and served on many committees. She also was the president of the Pine Street Weekday Nursery School. She volunteered with the International Student Coordinating Association of Lycoming County.

She is survived by a daughter, Joan, of Williamsport and a son, Robert, of Columbia, Maryland.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by an infant sister named Dorothy Jean. Margaret was also predeceased by her husband, her daughter Marian L. Schell Skiles, and her son-in-law Donald K. Skiles.

There will be a public visitation at 10 a.m. on May 1, 2023 at the Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 West Fourth Street, Williamsport where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Dr. John Piper will officiate the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Pine Street Church or the Lycoming Animal Protection Society.

Burial will be at St. Matthew’s Old Stone Church Cemetery, Route 26, Marklesburg, Huntington County, Pennsylvania.

Condolences may be shared on Margaret's memorial page at jamesmaneval.com.

