Williamsport -- Margaret F. Wacker, 83, of Williamsport died Monday, November 1, 2021 surrounded by family at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born September 25, 1938 in Galeton, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Velma (Hoppe) Trautner.

Margaret was a high school graduate and earned an associate’s degree from Newport Business Institute. She was a loyal employee of The Williamsport Sun-Gazette, working in the Circulation Department for the past 17 years, a job she truly loved. Margaret was a devout Christian who loved the Lord and attended several of the Alliance churches in the Williamsport area.

She enjoyed reading, sewing and Sudoku puzzles. Throughout her life Margaret was the prime example of a hard working mother, creating a loving home for her children and many foster children. Her kind nature and laid back personality were always accompanied by a warm smile and wise advice, things that will be truly missed by all those who knew her.

Surviving are her two children, James Wacker of South Williamsport and Melissa Metzger (Brian Smith) of Jersey Shore; four grandchildren, Audrey and Carolyn Wacker, Taylor and Marshal Metzger; three sisters, Anna Michael, Helen Bonniger, and Alice Geiser; several nieces, nephews and many extended family members.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Robert E. Wacker on April 4, 2018; an infant daughter Linda Faye Wacker in 1975; three sisters, Louise Schaffer, Dorothy Shelley, and Nellie Everett; and two brothers, Frank and Andrew Trautner.

A graveside service to honor the life of Margaret will be held 11:30 a.m. Friday, November 5 at Green Lawn Memorial Park, 62 Route PA- 54 Montgomery. A viewing will be held 10- 11 a.m. Friday at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St. Williamsport.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on Margaret’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Wacker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



