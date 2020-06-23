South Williamsport -- Margaret F. Ottenmiller, 93, of South Williamsport died peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at ManorCare South, Williamsport.

Born August 5, 1926 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of Judson and Esther (Livermore) Lomison.

Margaret was a graduate of South Williamsport High School, and the Williamsport School of Business.

Margaret had worked at Plankenhorn Braid, in the insurance business for many years, and retired as a payroll clerk from the Williamsport Area School District after 20 years of service.

She enjoyed playing the piano and had attended Faith United Methodist Church.

Margaret was a very caring, loving, and sincere person. Everyone who knew Margaret always commented on what a sweet person she was. She always was there for anyone who needed anything. Margaret had a wonderful sense of humor.

Surviving are five children, Terry L. (Lycia) Ottenmiller of South Williamsport, George J. (Deborah) Ottenmiller of Montoursville, Mary Ann (John) Striebich of Bethel Park, Robert J. (Kelly) Ottenmiller of Troy and Guy W. (Trudy) Ottenmiller of Trout Run, 14 grandchildren , and numerous great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John R. Ottenmiller, Sr. in 1992, a son Harry L. Ottenmiller in 2002, a son John R. Ottenmiller, Jr. and his wife Virginia in 2013, a daughter Margaret F. Herb on January 3, 2020, an infant granddaughter Kandy Herb and a sister Esther Metzger.

A funeral service to honor Margaret’s life will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. A viewing will be held Wednesday, June 24 from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at Sanders Mortuary. Family requests that masks be worn in regards to COVID-19 regulations. Burial will be held at Wildwood Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lycoming County SPCA 2805 Reach Road Williamsport, PA 17701 or LAPS, 195 Phillips Park Drive South Williamsport, PA 17702.

E-condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com.