South Williamsport -- Margaret E. “Peg” Dawes, 73, of South Williamsport passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 6, 2021 at home.

Born January 29, 1948 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late William and Sarah (Kinley) Mahaffey.

Peg was a 1965 graduate of Williamsport Area High School. She worked locally at the former Sun Bank and was most recently employed as an Administrative Assistant with the Liberty Group in Montoursville.

She was a life member of Maple Springs United Methodist Church, where she was immensely involved throughout the years. Peg taught Sunday School, volunteered at church functions, was part of the prayer chain and helped with Vacation Bible School every summer. Peg loved her Lord and lived her life faithfully.

She enjoyed baking and was always there to help someone in need, often donating to local food banks. Peg was known for her loving affection and caring nature as a mother, gram, sister and friend. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Surviving are her three sons, Chad Dawes (Jessica Fischer) of Elburn, Illinois, Jason Dawes (Korin) of Montoursville, and Derrick Dawes (Renee) of South Williamsport; seven grandchildren, McKenna Dawes, Dustin Myers, Kaitlyn and Kierstyn Dawes, Victoria “Tori” Hartranft, Naomi and Uriah Pfirman; six siblings, Clifford Mahaffey (Arlene), Robert Mahaffey (Peggy Ann), Edna Confer (Ray Clymer), Helen Thacher, Carol Dawes and Diane Plank (Marlin); and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond K. Mahaffey, Sr. and Ernest Mahaffey; brothers-in-law, James Dawes, Bill Thacher, and Jack Confer; a sister-in-law, Roberta Mahaffey; and two nephews, Raymond K. Mahaffey, II and Kevin Confer.

A funeral service to honor Peg’s life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 14, 2021 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. Burial will follow in Woodward Twp. Cemetery. A viewing will be held 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 13 at Sanders. Please adhere to social distancing and mask wearing guidelines.

The family respectfully declines floral tributes due to allergies, and suggests memorial contributions be made in Peg’s name to Maple Springs United Methodist Church, 2055 State Route 973 W, Cogan Station, PA 17744 or the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, 3301 Wahoo Dr., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on Peg’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.