Williamsport -- Margaret E. Morris, 88, went to be with her Lord on December 11, 2020 after succumbing to COVID 19.

She was born in Renovo on April 11, 1932, a daughter of Joseph and Hazel Bartholomew Fantaske.

Margaret was a 1950 graduate of St. Joseph Catholic School and was a devoted Catholic all her life.

She was married to William J. Morris for 47 years and resided in the 2100 block of Lincoln St in Williamsport until she had to move into AristaCare/Embassy of Loyalsock in October of 2019.

Maggie worked at the former GTE Sylvania in Montoursville until they closed, then at Spring Window Fashions in Montgomery until her retirement.

She enjoyed being with her family and friends, loving and laughing with them, always keeping them feed. An avid Penn State fan, she enjoyed watching and rooting for her team. She was a member of the Polish Club in Jaysburg and the VFW Post 7863 in Duboistown.

Surviving are her sister, Lillian Sinibaldi of South Williamsport; two step sons, Michael Morris of Muncy, James Morris of Stem, N.C.; step daughter Michelle Morris of Florida; eight grandchildren, Dr. Leslie Bartley Smock of Fort Myers, Fla., James Bartley Jr. of Minneapolis, Minn, Julia Bartley of La Cross, Wisconsin, Christopher Bartley and Devin Snook both of the City, Alyssa Morris and Emily Morris both of South Williamsport, Josh and Damon Tyler both of Montoursville, Justin Tyler Of Scranton and Brianna Morris of Creedmoor, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.

Maggie was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Morris on Nov. 28, 2019; her three sons, James Bartley, Donald Bartley and Timothy Bartley; a step son Patrick Morris and her older sister Dorothy Fantaske Baney.

A graveside service will be held in Montoursville Cemetery at the convenience of the family with the Rev. Brian Van Fossen officiating.

Crouse Funeral Home and Cremation Services have been entrusted with handling arrangements