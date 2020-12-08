Williamsport -- Margaret E. Gira, 101, of Williamsport died peacefully Saturday, December 5, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna.

Born March 31, 1919 in Punxsutawney, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Helen (Christie) Beveridge.

Margaret was a 1937 graduate of Williamsport High School and worked for the Williamsport Moving Company. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish. Margaret enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She and her husband also enjoyed traveling, especially on cruises.

Surviving are her children, George Gira, Jr. (Bonnie) of Nesbit and Virginia Gallup (Robert) of York; four grandchildren, Michael Gira (Cindy), Michele Diggan (Matt), Justin Gallup (Nikki) and Tina Rupert; four great-grandchildren and three step great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, George R. Gira, Sr., two brothers, Richard and Robert Beveridge and a sister Helen Neff.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately at St. Joseph the Worker Parish. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Margaret’s name to American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Dr. Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences and a recording of Margaret’s services will be available under her memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.