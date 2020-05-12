Trout Run -- Margaret E. "Ellen" Berry, 91, of Trout Run, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Rose View Center.

Born March 21, 1929, in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Clarence C. and Harriet E. (Getchell) Smith.

Ellen was a Williamsport High School graduate and retired as a cook from the Trout Run Hotel. She formerly attended Trout Run United Methodist Church and enjoyed crocheting, flower gardening, and loved cats.

Surviving are a son, James C. Berry (Kathy Brown), of Cogan Station; daughter-in-law, Carol Berry, of Trout Run; five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Clifton E. Berry, and a brother, Karl C. Smith.

A graveside service to honor the life of Ellen will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Trout Run Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ellen's name to SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701, or to Lycoming Animal Protection Society, 195 Philips Park Drive, South Williamsport, PA 17702, or to Beckoning Cat Project, 1417 E. Third St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

