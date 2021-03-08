Williamsport -- Margaret Danison, 92, of Williamsport died Saturday, March 6, 2021.

Born October 26, 1928 in Eckley she was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Horwath) Gera.

Margaret was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish. Her greatest role in life was being a mother and taking care of her home and family. In her spare time she enjoyed yard sales and bargain shopping.

Surviving are her children, Gary G. Danison, Mary A. Weidler and Donna M. Banzhaf (Greg) all of Williamsport; a granddaughter, Brittany Weidler, several nieces and nephews; her beloved dog, Jingles and her grand-dog, Gem.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband George Danison, Jr. and 11 siblings.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

