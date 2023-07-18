Watsontown, Pa. — Margaret C. Vognetz, 94, of Watsontown passed away peacefully Sunday, July 16, 2023.

Born in Lewis Twp., Northumberland County on April 29, 1929, she was the daughter of the late George M. and Hazel M. (Fritz) Fry. She was married to Jack F. Vognetz on March 24, 1950 and they celebrated 63 years of marriage until his death on April 5, 2013.

She was a 1947 graduate of the former Montgomery-Clinton High School and retired from the Weis Market in Montgomery where she had worked over 20 years. Earlier in life she had worked at Jasper Wood Products, Rochelle's in Montgomery, and was a caregiver for her parents.

She loved music and was a talented piano player, having played for the choir at church and the senior center in Dewart. She even wrote several hymns. She loved her pet cats over the years, and earlier in life she enjoyed playing cards with her husband and other couples.

She is survived by a sister, Martha V. Herwig of East Petersburg and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her parents was a brother, George R. Fry, Sr. and three sisters: Dorothy L. Koch, Thelma M. Allen, and a sister who died in infancy.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown, with a graveside service to follow at 12 noon at Delaware Run Cemetery, Watsontown.

