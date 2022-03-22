Williamsport -- Margaret B. “Peg” English of Williamsport passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport, 4 days after celebrating her 97th birthday. She knew that the Lord had prepared a house for her and was ready to leave her earthly home for her heavenly home to join her loved ones in heaven.

Born March 15, 1925 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Case) Weaver.

Peg was a faithful member of Buchanan Baptist Church. As a devoted Christian she prayed daily, and helped with church functions especially fellowship dinners. Peg was one of seven women who helped start Sybil Mills where she was employed for 10 years as a seamstress before staying home to care for her family.

Throughout the course of her life, she became known for her homemaker ways. From canning to her scratch cooking and baking, her homemade meals were always a delicious treat especially if they included her baked beans and a homemade pie. She always knew just the right or the exact ingredient to add to make the dish complete. If you had the pleasure to dine at Peg’s table, two things were for certain, you never left hungry and her dishes were always served with love. She had a warm, kind and caring nature, sweet smile and a loving yet independent personality.

For over 25 years Peg would deliver her homemade cookies to local nursing homes for residents. She also could be found gardening, crafting and attending craft shows in her earlier years. Above all else, Peg loved her family, cooking for them and spending time with them.

Surviving are two children, Diane F. English and Dwain E. English (Beth) all of Williamsport; three grandchildren, Janell English of Williamsport, Joleen Robinson (Rob) of Houston, Texas, and Jillia English of Williamsport; 3 great-grandchildren, Jeanetta, Mason, and Max; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Walter K. English on January 30, 2018; and six siblings.

A funeral service to honor Peg’s life will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, March 31 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. Burial will follow in Buchanan Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at Sanders.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Peg’s name may be made to Buchanan Baptist Church, 3240 Grimesville Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Peg’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com



