Cogan Station -- Margaret "Peggy" A. Livermore, 70, of Cogan Station, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020, at home surrounded by her loved ones.

Born May 9, 1949, in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late John Fink and Lois (Welch) Boring and a stepdaughter of the late Elise Fink and Harold Boring.

Peggy attended Williamsport High School and retired from Trimtex after more than 40 years as a foreperson. Peggy, also known as Grammy, loved and cherished spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are a daughter, Amanda M. Klingborg (Kyle), of Jersey Shore; a stepson, James Livermore (Christy), of Trout Run; two stepdaughters, Laura Hamm, of Mifflinburg, and Karen Livermore, of Montoursville; 12 grandchildren, Allison and Annabelle Klingborg, Steven Kling (Rachel), Devon Kling (Kalee), Logan, Camron, Gavin and Josh Livermore, Jeremy and Briann Hamm, Amber Lowry and Ashley Bradshaw; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Edward Fink (Shirley), of Cogan Station; and a sister, Patricia "Patty" Beaver, of Williamsport.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Christine Hauke.

Memorial services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o Susquehanna Home Care and Hospice, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

