Hughesville -- Margaret A. “Peg” “Bucky” Campbell, 91, of Hughesville died Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at UPMC Muncy.

Born March 29, 1930 in Muncy, she was the daughter of the late Bruce Dewey and Ruth Wilma (Gortner) Miller.

Peg graduated from Muncy High School Class of 1948. She had worked at the former Weldons Manufacturing in Muncy. She was a member of the Hughesville Friends Church, the Circle A Corral, the Hughesville Jaycees, the AACA and Shikellamy Region Car Clubs and a life member of the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Peg loved gardening, cooking, baking and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by a daughter, Connie Sawyer of Thomaston, Maine; two sisters: Beverly Smith of Hughesville and Carol Watkins of York; two brothers, Bruce Miller of Montoursville and Donald Miller of Hughesville; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Peg is predeceased by her husband of 67 years, George O. Campbell and a son, Larry Campbell.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 9 at Hughesville Friends Church, 137 S. Third Street, Hughesville with Rev. Dan Cale officiating. Burial will be in Twin Hills Memorial Park at the convenience of the family. Friends may call Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest contributions to either the Hughesville Friends Church or the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, 30 S. Railroad St., Hughesville, PA 17737.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

