Williamsport -- Margaret A. "Muggs" Lowe, 80, of Williamsport, passed away Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at ManorCare Health Services North where she was a resident since early 2019. Prior to living at ManorCare she was a resident of the Presbyterian Home for many years.

Born April 15, 1940 in Clearfield, she was a daughter of the late Howard T. and Annabel (Lawhead) Bell.

Margaret was a graduate of Clearfield High School where she enjoyed playing in the band, orchestra, and singing in the choir. Over the years she worked as a bookkeeper for Pargas, Columbia Propane, and Sitler Trucking. Before retiring in 2007, she worked in the kitchen at The Meadows personal care home in Montoursville.

Margaret was an avid bowler and enjoyed listening to music, dancing, sudokus, puzzles, and word finds. Most of all she loved and cherished visiting and spending time with her beloved family as well as cooking big family meals for everyone to share.

Surviving are her two children Kenneth W. Brown and Sandra J. Stiger (Steve) both of Williamsport; two grandchildren Jill M. (Stiger) Anthony of Williamsport and Cory L. Stiger of Scottsdale, Arizona; three great-grandchildren Alexia and Cole Anthony, and Josephine Stiger; and a brother Tom Bell (Linda), of Penfield.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Margaret's name to the American Lung Association, 3001 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011, www.lunginfo.org.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

