Williamsport -- Margaret A. Jeannette, 59, of Williamsport died suddenly Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at her home.

She was a very spiritual person with a good heart. Surviving is her loving husband of 32 years, Edward T. Jeannette whom she married April 29, 1989.

Born November 9, 1961 in Lodi, New Jersey, she was a daughter of Joseph and Mary Anne (Riley) Botta.

She was a graduate of Lodi High School and owned and operated Margaret A. Jeannette Tax Services for 25 years. Margaret loved her home, where she enjoyed cooking and decorating with her artistic talent.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her father, Joseph of Lodi New Jersey; three siblings, Joseph Botta (Dian), Mary Ellen Tirozzolo, and Roseann Brummer (Steve).

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Ann Botta.

In keeping with her wishes there will be no services.

Margret loved all animals so Memorial donations in Margaret’s name may be made to the Lycoming County S.P.C.A., 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

