Williamsport, Pa. — Margaret A. Harer, 92, of Williamsport passed away peacefully Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Heritage Springs Memory Care.

Born October 26, 1930 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Alice (Hughes) Pepperman.

Margaret married Robert W. Harer on July 1, 1950 and together they shared 67 years of marriage before his passing on November 1, 2017. Together they traveled to many destinations for masonic and grotto events, and while traveling she was able to collect and grow her bell collection.

Margaret was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church and the Eastern Star. She was an excellent cook who also enjoyed baking cookies and making sticky buns. Her greatest role in life was being a wife, mother, and Momo. She especially enjoyed caring for her grandkids and treasured the times she spent with Aunt Dot and cousin Kathy.

Surviving are two children, Larry K. Harer (Barbara) and Deborah Day (Timothy) all of Williamsport; four grandsons, Bob (Heather) and Michael (Jendy) Harer, Joshua (Ashley) and Brian (Mindy) Day; 11 great-grandchildren, Brielle Rosenbaum (Alex), Isaiah, Laura, Avery, Emily, and Lindsey Harer, Sawyer, Callan, Jenaka, Aliyah, and Elijah Day; a great-great grandson Rubin; a sister, Bessie Edwards, and several nieces and nephews and extended family members.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Florence Robinson.

A celebration of life service to honor Margaret will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 25 at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1400 Market St. Williamsport, PA 17701. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at church.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Margaret’s name to Heritage Springs Memory Care, Old Cement Road Muncy, PA 17756.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be made on Margaret’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

