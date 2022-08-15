Farrandsville — Marcia Marie Carpenter, native of Clinton County and long-time resident of Farrandsville, passed away on August 12 at Lock Haven Hospital. She was 91.

Marcia was born February 24, 1931 in Lockport to T. Edson Hickoff and Beatrice M. Pepperman Hickoff. She grew to be a pioneer in many ways. Although pregnancy prevented her from graduating from Lock Haven High School with her class in 1948, she persevered. She paid a visit to the principal as well as members of the Board of Education, finally gaining their permission to return to school, and succeeded in graduating in 1955. She went on to become the first female Chief Clerk for the Board of Clinton County Commissioners, serving in that capacity between 1960 and 1963. During that time she also served as president of the Eastern Clinton County Democratic Women for two years.

Marcia moved to Harrisburg in 1963 where she worked as a business office manager for several medical practices, including a 5-physician orthopedic surgical group. A committed lover of animals, she volunteered extensively at PAWS and the Humane Society. As a loyal life-long Democrat, she spent long days working the polls in Harrisburg every election day until 1996.

In 1990 she returned to Lock Haven, moving into her family home in Farrandsville and working as a medical transcriptionist for a local podiatrist. She was also a driving force behind the start-up of Lock Haven's homeless shelter, Horizon House, and devoted many volunteer hours at the shelter office until it closed.

She is survived by a daughter, Dr. Jenny Boyle, of Lock Haven; a brother, T. Edson Hickoff, Jr. ("Bud"), of Irvine, California; and a niece, Sandy Hickoff, also of Irvine California, as well as by her ex-husband, Samuel Richard Carpenter. She was preceded in death by her parents and two ex-husbands (Robert Stephenson Boyle and Russell Blair McKinney). Her son, Robert S. Boyle, Jr., died at age 10 in 1958.

Donations may be sent in the name of Marcia Carpenter to Help for Pets / PO Box 541 / Lock Haven, PA.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.

