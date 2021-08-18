Williamsport -- Marcella A. DeSanto, 62, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 16, 2021 at her home.

Born February 28, 1959 in Williamsport she was the daughter of Richard J. DeSanto of Trout Run and the late Patricia A. (Borrosco) DeSanto who preceded her in death on July 27, 2021.

Marcella was a 1977 graduate of South Williamsport High School. She worked for Hometown Floral for many years and most recently at First National Bank in Williamsport.

Marcella had a green thumb. She enjoyed planting flowers in the landscape surrounding her home and creating beautiful floral arrangements. She loved cooking and baking and was eager to share a batch of homemade meatballs or dish of food with anyone in need. Marcella went above and beyond to show people she cared. She was always willing to lend a hand to help, an ear to listen, or a shoulder to cry on.

Above all else, Marcella cherished her family and friends. As a mother, sister, daughter, aunt, cousin and friend she touched many lives, loved beyond measure and spread her love and happiness with all who knew her.

Surviving is a daughter, Ashley Moore (Kyle Stout) of San Antonio, Texas; sister, Denice Mangold (Robert) of The Colony, Texas; a brother-in-law, Kyle Engle of South Williamsport; nieces and nephews, Melissa Brent (James), Matthew DeSanto (Emily Cipolla) all of South Williamsport, and Jacqueline Mangold (Ben Birch) of Jacksonville, Florida; Gene March of Montoursville who she loved like a brother; a cousin/sister, Gina Wheeland of Liberty; and a multitude of dear friends and family.

In addition to her mother she was preceded in death by a sister, Renee M. Engle and her beloved dog, Kingstin.

A Mass of Christian Burial to honor the life of Marcella will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, August 21 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 1220 Northway Rd., Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 20 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport.

The family will provide flowers and suggest memorial contributions be made in Marcella’s name to the Lycoming County S.P.C.A., 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Marcella’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

