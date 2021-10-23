Williamsport -- Marc Russell Edmonds, 59, died unexpectedly at home on Oct. 21, 2021.

Marc was born Dec. 21, 1961, a son of the late Charles Barrie and Florence Ann (Keller) Edmonds.

He had been a member of American Legion Post 1, the Polish Club, Republican Club, and a former member of the Eagles and the 40 et 8. He enjoyed model railroading, woodworking and spending time at the campsite.

Surviving are son, Marc R. Edmonds II (Shanean) of Williamsport; daughters Melissa Sue Edmonds (John Marcusky) of Trout Run and Jenna Edmonds; grandchildren, Alaynah Grimes, Ava Edmonds, Michaela Marcusky and Miles Marcusky; brothers, James "Jim" Edmonds and David Edmonds; sisters, Diann Schmouder, Holly Edmonds Lucas and Laurel Cowher, as well as his companion of 20 years, Deb and their dogs, Hunter and Jersey.

In addition to his parents, Marc was predeceased by an infant sister, April Dawn Edmonds.

In keeping with Marc’s wishes, there will be no services.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. has been entrusted with handling these services.

