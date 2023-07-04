Muncy, Pa. — Maralyn Esperance Lloyd, age 85, of Muncy, Pa. passed away on June 30, 2023.

She was born on September 10, 1937 in East Stroudsburg, Pa., and was the daughter of Arlo E. and P. Esperance (McKane) Hinkle.

Maralyn graduated from Watertown High School, Watertown, N.Y. in 1955, and from Lycoming College in 1959. Her long and successful career in Social Work was a natural fit for her passion for helping others. She began her career with Children’s Services in Wellsboro, Pa. and continued to serve children at the Department of Children and Youth in Pike County, Pa. After moving to Muncy with her family, she established a Social Service Department for Muncy Valley Hospital in October 1974. She served as its director for 17 years.

After leaving the hospital, she filled in at Jersey Shore and Williamsport Hospitals. She also worked part-time for Kramm Nursing Home in Milton and the Williamsport Home from which she retired.

Maralyn married the love of her life, “Dick” Richard H. Lloyd on October 24, 1959, in Canton, Pennsylvania. They enjoyed 63 years together. She is survived by her husband, two children – Greg (Robin) Lloyd of John Day Oregon, and Wendy (Philip) Snyder of Wellsboro, two grandchildren – Brooke Snyder of Lock Haven, and Mitchell Snyder of Pleasant Gap, Pa., and a cat she rescued, Harley, who loved and entertained her to the end.

Maralyn loved the company of her friends and neighbors. She enjoyed playing cards, was a member of three card clubs, and enjoyed entertaining at home.

She was a member of the Muncy Business and Professional Women’s Club for 49 years, the West Branch Chorale for 20 years, a Volunteer for Muncy Valley Hospital’s Same Day Surgery Department for 17 years, and an honorary member of the Clarkstown Fire Department. She was also a member of the Laureate Epsilon Pi Chapter of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Maralyn served on the area’s first Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) committee and received a recognition award for her dedication to 4-H.

Maralyn was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Clarkstown, Pa., serving on the Church Council and the Women’s Auxiliary.

Maralyn enjoyed watching Women’s Penn State Basketball and Volleyball and was a diehard Yankees fan. Tennis and Pickleball were personal passions, and she loved to fish.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to Noon on Friday, July 7 at Messiah Lutheran Church, Rt. 442 Hwy. Muncy, where a Memorial Service will be held at noon with James Girven officiating.

Burial will follow in the Muncy Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Messiah Lutheran Church, 2041 PA-442, Muncy, PA 17756 or to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

