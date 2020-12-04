Jersey Shore -- Malvern J. "Monk" Showers, 86, of Jersey Shore went to be with his Lord Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at his home.

He was born June 15, 1934 in Jersey Shore, the son of the late Harry Showers and the former Ethel Gill. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Edith, and four brothers, Harry, Jim, Bill and Frank.

Monk was a graduate of Sunbury High School. He worked for Asplundh Tree Expert Company for 45 years and and the Jersey Shore School District for nine years. He was a member of the Mountain View Church of the Christian and Missionary Alliance in Jersey Shore, where he was the treasurer for several years. He was an elder for mission trips to Brazil and Puerto Rico. He also volunteered his time to Meals on Wheels. Monk enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and swimming. He also loved camping and going to the beach with his family.

He is survived by his wife, the former Grace M. White. They were united in marriage December 4, 1954. Also surviving are a brother, Richard Showers; four children, Timothy (Kay) Showers of Jersey Shore, Teresa (Buck) Jacobs of Castanea, Melanie (Guy) Rauch of Rauchtown, and Elizabeth (Chet) Moore of Jersey Shore; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 8 at the Mountain View Church of the Christian and Missionary Alliance, 1515 Cemetery St., Jersey Shore. He will be laid to rest in Jersey Shore Cemetery. There will be no public visitation.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

