Mill Hall, Pa. — Malcom R. (Butch) Killinger, Jr., 75, of Mill Hall passed away at his home Monday, May 22, 2023.

He was born March 11, 1948 in Lock Haven to the late Malcolm and Eileen Womeldorf Killinger of Mill Hall.

Butch was a 1967 graduate of the Bald Eagle Nittany High School. He had been employed by Saxon Painting for a number of years, Avis Homes doing Drywall work, and as a laborer for Killinger’s Custom Sheet Metal until his retirement. He enjoyed spending the holidays with his family and enjoyed the outdoors an was an avid fisherman.

Survivors include his four children, Keith (Tina) Killinger, Rayleen, Elaine, and Brian; four brothers: Steven (Pamela) Killinger, Richard (Sandy) Killinger, Bruce (Susan) Killinger, and Michael Killinger; and two sisters: Sheila “Tina” Killinger and Sharon Crays. He is also survived by his grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family and are under the direction of the Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC, 320 Main St., Mill Hall, PA. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.GedonFuneralHomes.com or the Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook Page.

To plant a tree in memory of Malcom Killinger, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

