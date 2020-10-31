Jersey Shore -- Mrs. Mae Pearl Hawkins-Kuehl, born in Avis on November 28, 1928, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 25, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Dave Kuehl, along with her 3 children & 5 stepchildren, 18 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and 5 nieces.

Mae was preceded in death by parents, Brady & Ethel Thomas, a brother, Jack Thomas & his wife, Ann Thomas.

She was a member of the Eastern Star and Trinity Lutheran Church of Avis and was most recently a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Jersey Shore. Mae was an avid animal lover and rescued several cats over the years.

A special thank you is offered to her nieces, who provided selfless care for her over the last year.

A time of visitation will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, 125 N. Main St., Jersey Shore, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. at Welker Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest in the Rest Haven Memorial Park.

www.WelkerFuneralHome.com