Montoursville -- Mae Louise (Sis) Minnier (Sanso), 76, of Montoursville passed away peacefully at home on January 31, 2022.

She was born in Williamsport on June 21, 1945, a daughter of the late D. Ruth Nagel (Williams) and step daughter of the late Charles E. Nagel.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She retired from UPMC Susquehanna, the former Williamsport Hospital, and Liberty Mutual Insurance, Loyalsock. She also had worked at GTE Sylvania in Montoursville, and News Plus in Loyalsock.

She is survived by her daughters; Crystal Minnier of Montoursville, Melinda (Robert) LeVan of Williamsport, her sons; Matthew (John) Minnier of Alexandria, Virginia and Michael (Beth) Minnier of Williamsport, grandchildren; Zach Minnier, Nicholas LeVan, Alex LeVan, Breanna Minnier. Madison Minnier, and Madeline Minnier. She is also survived by two brothers John and Gene Sanso.

In addition to her mother, Mae was preceded in death by a grandson, Hunter Robert Minnier, and a brother, Frank Sanso.

A Graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Montoursville Cemetery, and a luncheon at 1 p.m. will be held at the Loyalsock Fire Station Social Hall.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with services. To share a memory or sign a register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

