Anthony Twp. — Mae I. Watson, 84, of Anthony Twp. passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born August 26, 1937 in Jackson Twp., Snyder County, she was the daughter of the late Roy N. and Leila (Sassaman) Hollenbach. On June 2, 1961, she married Paul E. Watson and together they celebrated 61 years of marriage.

She was a graduate of Selinsgrove High School. Mae worked for Dutch Pantry, Stroehmann Brothers, Dairylea Cooperative Inc., and H & R Block in Milton. She was a member of Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church, Watsontown. She enjoyed square dancing with her husband, and they were members of the Danjo Wheelers and Penn Dancing Campers square dancing clubs.

Mae was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She cherished every opportunity to go to her children’s and grandchildren’s events.

In addition to her husband, Paul, she is survived by her son: Kirby Watson and his wife Amy; one daughter: Cynthia Cowburn and her husband Jared; five grandchildren: McKenzie Nelson, Samantha Schoeller, Jake Watson, Tyler Cowburn, and Kalie Cowburn; four brothers: Paul, Jay, Grant, and Ray Hollenbach; and one sister: Shirley Rishel.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers: Carl and Dale Hollenbach; and two sisters: Virginia Frantz and Gertrude Snyder.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 19 at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. There will be a visitation at 10 a.m. with a funeral service following at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10275 PA-44, Watsontown, with Pastor Don Snyder officiating. Burial will follow in Muncy Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations in her memory be made to her church.

To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.