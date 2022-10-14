Williamsport — Madaline Marie Lear passed away October 10, 2022 at the Gatehouse from various illnesses.

Born December 4, 1935 in Williamsburg Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late John and Gilda McGallis.

Madaline was a stay-at home mom as well as a partner in her husband’s business.

Her life centered around her family, devotion to her husband, holiday gatherings with her family, and doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to take them to the shore almost every summer, bake with them, do crafts with them, and just be with them. Any time they wanted to go skiing or any other activities, she was willing to provide transportation and make their wishes come true.

As testimonies to her love and care of all, the following is written:

George: “She is my one and only and I will love her forever. She is my “baby.”

Randy: “Mom was the greatest mom and my best friend.”

Kim: “Mom was the greatest teacher. Mom helped me to understand how to persevere even in her last days. We had many laughs and tears and hugs and all taught me how to be ever more loving and patient. She was a real blessing in my life. And just as a side note, she taught me how to bake and cook too, but it just didn’t take!”

Kayla: “My most memorable moments that brought us joy is when I would call gram and pap to see if they were up for a visit. I could hear the joy in gram’s voice. She was always excited to see her grandchildren and great grandchildren.”

Eric: “I will always remember summer months with gram as a kid. Fun days in the pool, veggie garden days on the hill, beach vacations in Delaware, and my first food preservation and homesteading experiences in her kitchen. Homesteading has become an important part of the lives of Holly and I and, as such, holds a special place in my heart. She was the matriarch and constant guiding force of our family. She will always be loved immensely, and missed even more.”

Jamie: “A wife, a mother, grandma, and great grandma too, this is a legacy we have from you. From kind words, hugs and kisses, from learning to cook and bake, I have been blessed to be able to call you my grandmother. We love you and I know Mia does too. May you be at ease knowing even when you are gone, you will always be in our hearts.“

Jason: “Many of my memories are associated with FOOD! When I was younger and mowing lawns you would find me at grams house right at lunchtime. She would always prepare a Delmonico steak and we would enjoy lunch together. You better believe…my lawn mowing route always put me at grams for lunch. She had her world famous whoopee pies, incredible pastas, and the list goes on. I always looked forward to holiday gatherings at the house. She always saved me honors of making the punch; which is so nostalgic that to this day at my house on the holidays…I always make it for Jen and I. Gram, pap and myself spent many sleepovers bonding over “This is Jeopardy,” to Pat Sajak on “Wheel of Fortune,” and John Rocker throwing relief pitches straight down the middle at 108 mph for the Atlanta Braves. Nothing but fond memories.”

Great grandchildren – “the bed wreckers” – (City Gram always had sleepovers for the great-grandchildren):

“We, Emma, Torin and Kenzie, were playing Zombies on gram’s bed and there was a huge thud. We get off the bed and see that the bed is literally lopsided so Kenzie, the one with the “brains,” grabs a pillow and shoved it under the mattress to make it level. We thought we were so smart and no one would find out. Gram found out our “little project” and called us out on it. Although we were called out on it, she was not angry and the bed got fixed. Gram was forgiving and I’m sure amused.”

To the great grandchildren, she was always “city gram,” – as she lived in the big metropolis of Williamsport.

Surviving is her husband of 67 years, George Lear, two daughters, Georgianne (Jim) Hamilton and Kim (Don) Karaffa, and son, Randy (Pam) Lear, her 4 granchildren, Kayla (Jay) Haug, Eric (Holly) LaBelle, Jamie (Scott) Cukovich, Jason (Jen) Lear, and her 5 great-grandchildren, Izzac Haug, Emma Haug, McKenzie Mitstifer, Torin Haug, and Mia Cukovich. She was predeceased by her brothers and sisters, Andrew, John, Joe, Helen, Mary, Liz and Kay and her grand-daughter Jessica Homler.

The family wishes to thank Kasandra Weitlich, the Hospice team and the Gatehouse for all of the endless care given to mom, and the wonderful support to the family. All have provided us with the ability to help mom and dad be together at home as long as possible in the end days, and then to have the managed care from the Gatehouse when it was no longer possible for her to be at home. The care and the emotional support abounded in these difficult times. God bless you all.

Madaline wishes for a private funeral with just the immediate family. It just shows her love to make sure that her family will be okay and not have a great burden at this time. She loved dearly her extended family – the nieces and nephews, and sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws.

Any contributions should be made to Geisinger Children’s Hospital in Danville. Madaline held them in great regards as they helped her great grandchild when he had stage IV Burkitt’s Lymphoma.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

