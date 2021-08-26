Muncy -- The best father in the world, Mac D. Lowe, Jr., 67, of Muncy died unexpectedly Sunday, August 22, 2021 at his home.

Born October 20, 1953 in Muncy, he was the son of the late Mac D. Sr. and Lillian (Feigles) Lowe.

Mac was a 1971 graduate of Muncy High School. Earlier in life, he worked for Phillips Masonry and Frantz Plumbing. Mac was a “master of all trades” working for Andritz in Muncy and Montoursville for 47 years.

Mac enjoyed going to and being a part of his grandkids events, fishing, hunting, traveling, watching the Yankees, NASCAR and drinking a cold beer.

Surviving are his partner of 26 years, Sue Hetrick, of Montoursville; two daughters, Jill A. LaForme, her husband, Matthew, their children, Dane and Averie, of Watsontown and Olivia Lowe, her partner, Jason Staggert, her daughter, Meadow Stroup, of Montgomery; Sue’s children, Andrea Lucas, her husband,Chris, their children, C.J., Liam and Carolina, of Montoursville and Adam Hetrick, his wife, Carissa, their children, Max, Blake and Breigh, of Wayne; a brother, Charles “Bill” Lowe, his wife, Chris, of Muncy; a sister, Ruth Ann Mingle, her husband, Gary, of Muncy Hills; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a niece, Amber Lowe.

The family is planning a celebration of his life on Saturday, September 25 from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Picture Rocks Fire Hall, 180 Main St., Picture Rocks, where a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Mac’s honor to the Muncy Alumni Association, Class of 1971, P. O. Box 243, Muncy, PA 17756.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

