Turbotville -- Mabel P. Sones, 85, of Turbotville passed away peacefully on Friday, January 22, 2021 at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg, where she had been residing.

Born January 21, 1936 in Moreland Twp., Lycoming Co., she was the daughter of the late Alvin L. and Leona (Lyons) Milheim. On November 26, 1954, she married Edward A. Sones, and together they celebrated 66 years of marriage.

Mabel was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, and was also a breast cancer survivor. She worked at Schnadig's in Montoursville for over 30 years. She loved square dancing, but most of all she cherished all the time she could spend with her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Ed, she is survived by six daughters: Deb Milheim, of Lewisburg, Sharon Remsnyder and her husband Rudy, of Hughesville, Betty Rosancrans and her husband Randy, of Montandon, Linda Magargel and her husband Harry, of Muncy, Cherie Rosenberry and her husband Jamie, of Manheim, and Donna Aderhold and her husband Robert, of Turbotville; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Charles Milheim, of Canton; and one sister, Anna St. John, of Sturgis, Michigan.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren: Ryan Culp and Eliza Milheim; one brother, Alvin Milheim; and her step-father, Walter Brouse.

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. There will be a graveside service held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 29 at Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations in her memory be made to the Breast Cancer Fund, https://give.bcrf.org/give.

