Lock Haven — M. Stephen “Steve” Caskey, 75, of Lock Haven passed away October 1 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born in Lock Haven on February 26, 1947, he was the son of Clyde and Wilda (Straub) Caskey.

In March of 2022 he and his wife Susanne “Susie” celebrated 50 years of marriage.

In addition to his wife, Susie, he is survived by his sister, Merri (Larry) Keen, living in the Philadelphia area; one Sister-in-law, Patty Davis, residing in the area; nephews Tom (Keri) Davis of North Carolina and David (Michelle) and Collen (Sheri) Keen who reside in the Philadelphia area; one niece, Megan (Butch) Davis, of Lock Haven; one great nephew, Marshall Davis, of Lock Haven; six great nieces, Morgan, Maren, and Maris Davis of Lock Haven and Audrey, Sydney, and Presley Keen from the Philadelphia area.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents Clyde and Wilda Caskey and his brother John W. Caskey

Steve graduated from Lock Haven High School in 1965 then continued his education at Lock Haven State College, earning a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1969. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard as a "Storekeeper” First Class. Upon his return from the Coast Guard, he graduated from Lycoming College with a Bachelor of Arts in 1982.

Steve was active in Lock Haven Kiwanis and Hand in Hand Hose Fire Company. He was a member of Clinton County Shriners and the Lock Haven Masonic Temple.

He served his clients who depended on him for good advice and tax services during his 30 year career.

Steve was a great collector and loved to spend time at flea markets with Susie. Some of his favorite collectables are Pepsi and James Bond memorabilia. Steve enjoyed working on difficult puzzles and building toys and Legos for his nieces and nephew. Steve was a great man whose loss will impact and will forever be felt by his family.

A memorial service for M. Stephen “Steve” Caskey will be held Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services. LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven. Friends and family will be received from 10 - 11 a.m. with services at 11 a.m., concluding with a Military Service.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the SPCA, 33 Mill Hill Rd, Lock Haven, PA 17745 or American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or donor's choice.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com and the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.

