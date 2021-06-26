Hughesville -- M. Jeanne Fraser, 97, of Hughesville died Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Wolf Run Village.

Born November 22, 1923 in Moscow, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Milton and Ellen (Leadbetter) Rozelle. Her husband of 61 years, William Hughes Fraser, preceded her in death on October 19, 2013.

Jeanne was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed writing short stories, tutoring children after school, and traveling, mostly to Europe and the Mediterranean. She was also an avid flower gardener and member of the garden club where she served as a judge for several flower shows.

Surviving is a daughter, E. Lynette (Medford) Barton of Hughesville; three grandchildren, Jon (Patty) Barton, Christopher (Lori) Barton, and Marc (Leslie) Barton; five great-grandchildren, Thomas Barton, Steven Barton, Zachary Barton, Jackson Barton, and Maxwell Barton; and two nieces, Anne Neubeck, and Lori Charette.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jeanne was preceded in death by a sister, Lee Wills.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 28, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville, with Pastor Doug W. Mellott officiating. A private burial will be held in Restland Memorial Park, East Hanover, N.J. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of M. Fraser as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



