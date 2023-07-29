Beech Creek, Pa. — M. Jane Pool, 100, of Maple Avenue, Beech Creek passed away on July 28, 2023 at Lock Haven Rehabilitation and Senior Living (formerly Susque View Home) in Lock Haven.

Born in Beech Creek on October 5, 1922, Jane was the daughter of the late Claude Heberling Bechdel and Dorothy (Bechdel) Bechdel. She was a 1939 graduate of Lock Haven High School and a 1943 graduate of Lock Haven State College. For 7 years she taught at schools in Blanchard, Monument, and at McGhee Elementary in Lock Haven.

Jane was a lifelong member of the Blanchard Church of Christ, a 50+ year member of the Col. John Chapman Chapter of the DAR, a member of the Dogwood Circle Garden Club, the Beech Creek American Legion Unit 623 Bitner-Bechdel Post, and the Bald Eagle Chapter of Alumni at Lock Haven University.

Jane was well known for her zest for life. Whether it was with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, or dear friends, a day with Jane was always memorable with lots of stories to tell. She loved tenting at the Grange Fair and would welcome others to come and visit. She was always on the go and knew how to keep life interesting and full of fun!

In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by husbands Harold Martin Dorey (1955) and Charles Wayne Pool (1978); a daughter, Bonnie Jane Faulkner (2008); brothers, Paul and Bruce Bechdel; and a sister Eleanor Miller.

Jane is survived by her son, Randall (Donna) Dorey and a son-in-law, Donald (Ronna Thompson) Faulkner. Jane was also blessed with grandchildren: Amanda Jackson, Hillary Regan, Elliott Faulkner, Carolyn Barker, and great grandchildren: Adrienne and Ty Jackson, Olivia Cresswell and Lillianna Regan, and Eva Faulkner. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved.

Jane’s family will hold graveside services at the Baptist Cemetery in Blanchard.

If desired, memorials for Jane may be sent to the Blanchard Church of Christ, PO Box 388, Blanchard, PA 16826.

Arrangements are under the direction of Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington.

