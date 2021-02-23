Bloomsburg -- M. Frances “Frannie” DeWald, 73, of Bloomsburg passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital.

Born February 5, 1948 in Fayetteville, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Tracy H. and Margaret LillieMae (Arnette) Blackwell. She married CSM Charles T. DeWald on November 11, 1966 and they have celebrated 36 years of marriage until his passing on June 29, 2003.

She attended Hope Mills High School in North Carolina. Frannie was an LPN working for the U.S. Army, but most of all enjoyed raising and spending time with her family. She enjoyed gardening, canning, and listening to gospel music.

Frannie cherished all the time she could spend with her children and grandchildren. She was also well known for her cooking, especially her southern fried chicken.

She is survived by her two children Thomas A. DeWald and his wife Denise, of Bloomsburg, and Anita G. Morgan and her husband Scott, of North Carolina; four grandchildren: Brittany (Steve) Powlus, Eric Creveling, Kristyna (David) Bogert, and Shy-Anne DeWald; 13 great-grandchildren; two brothers: Archie R. (Theresia) Blackwell, and Raymond (Debra) Blackwell; one sister: Roxie (Jerry) Koon; a mother-in-law: Mildred A. DeWald, of Millville; son-in-law: Vic Creveling; and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by her infant son, Michael, and brother, Junior Blackwell.

Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in White Hall Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville.