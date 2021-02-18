Williamsport -- Lynn S. (Bickert) Cooney, 63, of Williamsport passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Muncy Valley Skilled Nursing Unit.

She was born on September 25, 1957 in Bethlehem, Pa. and was the daughter of the late Carl S. and Georgine M. (Kramm) Bickert, Sr. She graduated from Liberty High School in Bethlehem. Lynn had a passion for art and enjoyed drawing, coloring and pastels. She also loved anything that had to do with turtles. She enjoyed cooking and always cherished huge family functions where she could show off her cooking. She also loved her cats, Penny and Charlie. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Lynn is survived by two daughters; Sheri L. Davis (Robert Jones) of Bethlehem and Kristin A. Morrill (Christopher Sharpe) of Williamsport, six grandchildren; Michael Morrill, Kole Hammersmith, Leland Morrill, Elijah Sharpe, Kevin Jones and Scarlett Sharpe, two brothers; Robert Bickert (Sueann) of Richmond, Virginia and Carl Bickert, Jr. (Barbara) of Buckeye, Arizona, one sister; Kim Fitting of North Berwick, Maine, several nieces and nephews, along with several great nieces and nephews, and family/friends; Michael Cooney of Williamsport, Peter Koleman of Rieglesville, Jessie Schleicher of Analomink, Teresa Morrill, Shawn Morrill, and Krystal Bailey all of Williamsport.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport.

