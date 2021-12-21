Williamsport -- Lynn M. Hare, 64, of Williamsport passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.

Surviving is her loving and devoted husband Harry E. Hare with whom she would have celebrated 44 years of marriage on Dec. 23.

Born April 4, 1957 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Beverly (Pysher) Peters.

Lynn was a 1975 graduate of Williamsport Area High School and attended Messiah University. Lynn was a licensed certified nurse’s aide and retired from the Susquehanna Health system after 23 years as a patient care technician, during which she also worked part time at Wegmans.

Lynn was a devoted Christian. She was a member of the World Wide Evangelism Fellowship where she served as secretary and the New Tribes Mission. She was also a member of the Williamsport Civic Chorus. Lynn enjoyed playing piano, Sudoku puzzles, and watching Hallmark movies. Most of all, Lynn loved and cherished spending time with her grandchildren who were her pride and joy.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her children Shannon M. Hare and Christopher M. Hare both of Williamsport; two grandchildren Juliana M. and Gavin M. Hare; a sister Lori A. Smith (Gregory) of Lawton, Mich.; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration to honor the life of Lynn will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Lynn’s name to the Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o Home Care and Hospice 1001 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

