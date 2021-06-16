Lynn C. Hess, 84, of Framingham, MA, formerly of Muncy, died Friday, June 11, 2021 at MetroWest Medical Center, Framingham, MA.

Born March 26, 1937 in Endicott, NY, he was the son of the late Henry Oliver and Edith Irene (Allen) Hess.

Lynn was a 1955 graduate of Muncy Creek High School. Following high school, he served honorably in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1960 on the USS Bristol. Lynn worked as a design engineer for Microwave Development Laboratories retiring after 42 years.

Lynn was a drummer for the Naval Drum & Bugle Corps and went on to become a Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharpshooters Drum and Bugle Corps. He was a member of the VFW Post 929, Framingham, where he was the Quartermaster for a number of years. He was very proud to have been involved in the acquisition and training of VFW Post 929’s 1st service dog.

Lynn was an avid collector of Hess trucks and all things “penguin”.

He is survived by his son, Richard C. Hess; daughter and son-in-law, Lynne M. and Robert McManus and daughter Jodi A. Saponaro; sister, Cinnie Andrews Holcomb; five grandchildren, Robert and Scott McManus and Courtney, Kyle and Carson Saponaro; great-granddaughter, Caitlin McManus; and his former wife, Carol (Dexter) Hess. He is pre-deceased by son-in-law, John D. Saponaro.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy, where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m.

Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

The family suggests memorial contributions in Lynn’s memory be made to either the Alzheimer’s Association at www. alz.org or Vietnam Veterans of America at www.vva.org.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com

