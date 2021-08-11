Williamsport -- Lynda L. Long, 77, of Williamsport passed away Friday, August 6, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

Born December 12, 1943 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Alfred G. Sr. and Heraldine (MacDonald) Wagner.

Lynda was a 1961 graduate of Williamsport High School. She worked various jobs throughout Williamsport and for the Jersey Shore Area School District in the Elementary School cafeteria. Lynda was a member of Lycoming Presbyterian Church and the Sassy Ladies. She was a past member of the North American Butterfly Association.

She loved to travel and over the years had made trips to 49 of the 50 states. Lynda had a fun, loving and caring personality which will be greatly missed.

Surviving is a daughter, Kendra M. Long, of Williamsport; five grandpups, Solo, Coco, Cooper, Asher, and Remy; two sister-in-laws, Jean Walker of Ellwood City and Myrtle Long of Jersey Shore, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Kenneth M. Long, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Shirley M. Peterson, Alfred G. Jr. and Sterling Neal Wagner.

A funeral service to honor the life of Lynda will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, August 12 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Jersey Shore Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Lynda’s name may be made to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport PA, 17701 or the National Lymphedema Network, 411 Lafayette Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10003.

Online condolences may be made on Lynda’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.



