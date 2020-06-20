Williamsport -- Lyncoln J. Laubach, our precious baby, left footprints in our heart on Tuesday June 16, 2020, and is now our guardian Angel.

He was born January 1, 2020 in Williamsport, the son of Nickolas J. Laubach and Dusty R. Harkey.

Surviving in addition to his parents are his paternal grandparents, Ron and Barbara Laubach; maternal grandparents, Cindy (Art) Good and Dave Harkey. Also surviving are two sisters, Kashmyre N. Meixel and Isabella J. McCann; an uncle, Nathan R. (Lacey) Laubach; an Aunt, Tracy M. (Kevin) Kemmerer; three cousins, Karter Kemmerer, Kierstin Kemmerer and Lexus Laubach.

He was preceded in death by his Uncle, Dustin L. Laubach on March 13, 2020, and a cousin, Kasey Kemmerer on August 14, 2009.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. Tuesday until time of services in the funeral home.

Lyncoln will be laid to rest in the Jersey Shore Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

