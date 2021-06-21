Cogan Station -- Luther F. Meisel, 92, of Cogan Station died Friday, June 18, 2021 at his home surrounded by family.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Merna J. (Mahaffey) Meisel on Jan. 24, 2006.

Born May 20, 1929 at home in Cogan Station, he was a son of the late William A. and Martha E. (Long) Meisel.

Luther began working at his own trucking company hauling logs and later worked for C. A. Reed, E. Keeler Boiler Co. and then retired from the former Stroehmann’s Bakery. He was a lifelong member of St. Michael’s Lutheran Church where he was baptized and married. He enjoyed old cars, hunting, loved building things and working in his garage.

Surviving are his two daughters, Diane L. Leidhecker (Ron) of Cogan Station and Barbara J. Heisey (Jacob) of Jersey Shore; his son, David L. Meisel (Dawn) of Cogan Station; nine grandchildren, Eric (Jill) and Mark Leidhecker (Ashley), Alan Heisey (Jonelle), Becky Bitler (Jesse), Ellamae, Jonathan and Christopher Heisey, and David and Danika Meisel; four great-grandchildren, Noah and Mason Leidhecker, Levi Bitler, and Jake Heisey and two brothers, Robert Meisel of Florida and Ernest Meisel of Montgomery.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by seven siblings, Charles Meisel, Estella Fink, Sara Riddell, Ruth Davis, William Meisel, Jr., Norwood Meisel and SFC Harold E. Meisel.

A funeral service to honor the life of Luther will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 24 at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, 1877 St Michaels Rd., Cogan Station, with the Vicar Carol E. Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Lutheran Church Cemetery. A viewing will be held from noon until time of service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Luther’s name to the St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, 1877 St Michaels Rd., Cogan Station, PA 17728.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

