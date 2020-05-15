Mill Hall -- Lula Amelia Moore, 86, of 12 Munro Road, Mill Hall passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in the Gatehouse at the Divine Providence Hospital in Williamsport.

She was born in Lock Haven on March 17, 1934 to Raymond and Naomi Messner Gorham.

Lula was a 1952 graduate of Lock Haven High School and worked in the finishing department as a head mender for over seventeen years, eventually retiring from the Woolrich Woolen Mills. She was a member of the First Church of Christ of Lock Haven and most recently the Blanchard Church of Christ. Through the years she was a babysitter to many children as well as a guide and mentor.

Lula is survived by two sons; Paul E. Moore of Monument, Samuel E. Moore Jr. of Mill Hall, three daughters Debora Kay Kitchen of Mill Hall, and Jennie Lula Frees of Milheim, Lillian Ann Rodarmel of Selinsgrove. Three brothers: Ray Gorham, Paul Gorham, and Jake Gorham, three sisters; Rose Dotterer, Virginia Charette, and Martha Fisher. Lula is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and her companion Terry Reynolds.

Lula was preceded in death by a son; Michael Lee Moore on April 10, 2002, two brothers; David Gorham and Samuel Gorham, three sisters; Bertha Hackenberg, Naomi Stoner, and Dorothy Hummer.

Private services for Lula A. Moore will be held in the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home and Cremation Services, LLC, 121 West Main St., Lock Haven.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made in Lula’s name to the Blanchard Church of Christ, 161 Beach Street, Blanchard, PA 16826.

